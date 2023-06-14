Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment May Be 2.7% In 2024, New Estimate Finds (Video)

By Lorie Konish

New government data shows the annual rate of inflation dipped to the lowest level in about two years as of May.

But that may be bittersweet news for Social Security beneficiaries, as they may receive a much lower cost-of-living adjustment in 2024 than they did this year.

The Social Security COLA could be 2.7% in 2024 based on the latest consumer price index data, according to The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan senior group.

That would be substantially lower than the record 8.7% COLA Social Security beneficiaries saw this year, the highest increase in four decades due to record high inflation.

The CPI rose 4% from a year ago as of May, the U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday, and 0.1% for the month.

The subset of the index used to determine next year’s cost-of-living adjustment, the consumer price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers, or CPI-W, was up 3.6% year over year — the lowest level since March 2021, The Senior Citizens League noted.