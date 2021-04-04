Social Media Usage in America Today

Social media has taken over the world. Whether it’s ordering scrumptious food, shopping online or scheduling your spa appointment, all can be accessed with the tap of your finger.

If we specifically talk about America, Statista states that there are 225.61 million social media users in the US as of now which is expected to grow to 243.42 million users by 2025. The majority of the social media users’ population consists of young adults while the rate of older adults has started to rise over the years.

According to Pew Research Centre, Facebook and YouTube are the most widely used social media platforms among Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, and LinkedIn in America.

Facebook Takes the Lead

As we stated above, Facebook not only conquers the United States of America, but also the world. Its interactive and user-friendly interface allows millions of people to share, like, and comment on both entertaining and informative posts. It is also the owner of famous social media platforms: WhatsApp and Instagram. Facebook is the most popular social media platform in the US with over 2.6 billion monthly active users as of now.

YouTube – the Runner-Up

YouTube is an American video-sharing platform where users even stream online to interact with their subscribers. According to Alexa, 16% of the site traffic comes from the US followed by 9.5% from India. The research conducted by Business of Apps states that the highest number of YouTube users is mainly millennials and Gen-Z, consisting 96% of the entire country’s usage. While the older community aged 75 years plus consists of 51% only. Although there has been a fair growth in the usage by the older community.

Average time spent by the Americans on social media sites

Nowadays, most people spend their time scrolling through social media sites without even knowing that they have been procrastinating for hours. According to Pew Research, approximately three-quarters of Facebook users and six in ten Instagram users in America tend to visit social media sites at least once a day.

Social Media – a great platform for news in the US

With the dominance of social media platforms, newspaper publication had quite a downfall. Most of the news is often readily available on social media sites which causes social media users to access news websites pretty rarely.

Research conducted by Pew states that about half (53%) of America’s population access news from social media platforms. Americans aged 18 to 29 are more inclined towards getting news from sites like Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, etc. as other sources like television, radio or even print publications bore them.