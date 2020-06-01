“Social Distancing,” Or Not, With A Glass (or Bottle) Of Rosé

Despite the death and economic chaos brought on by COVID-19, we are searching for normalcy in our world – a time when we went about our business of earning a living and fearlessly gathering with friends and family. We wish “social distancing” had never become a household phrase.

One thing that remains normal, though, is the arrival of spring when our thoughts turn to the outdoors, backyard barbecues, a day on the boat or around the pool. When our thoughts turn in this direction, we think first of rosé, a quaff associated with warm weather like champagne is associated with celebration.

We’ve been enjoying rosé year-round as an aperitif and even alongside fare like smoked salmon, pizza, pasta and even fish. It is a drink that pairs best with the lighter fare that spring and summer bring. Cold pastas, cheese, grilled salmon, cold cuts, fruit and vegetables cry out for a good rosé.

Rosés don’t have a long shelf life – a year at best – because their main attribute is their freshness. Bright acidity and youthful fruit flavors characterize rosé no matter where it is made.

Today, you can find rosé made in nearly every wine-growing region and with an array of red grape varieties: pinot noir, tempranillo, merlot and the more traditional grenache, cinsault, syrah and mourvedre. It is the latter four that typify the wines from Provence, where European vacationers buy it by the carafe at seaside cafes.

The rosés of Provence have a special place in our cellar. They are usually crisper with fresh acidity, lighter body and more delicate fruit flavors. Those from the West Coast are delicious, but heavier on the palate and bolder in style. To us, rosé is more than a blast of fruit; it’s about finesse.

Rosé has the power to get you out of your funk. It’s the perfect wine to welcome friends back into your house and the perfect wine to welcome warmer weather. Here’s 12 of our favorite rosés to get you into summer: