Slow Warm Up

After our very wintry Wednesday, Thursday features good sun and a few clouds as we’re getting warmer. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches through Friday. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

Friday morning will see lows in the 60s, and the will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds on Saturday as a weak front approaches. Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be sunny and cooler. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers to the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see lots of clouds and some showers. Highs on Monday will top out in the low 70s.