Home Weather Slow Warm Up

Slow Warm Up

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

After our very wintry Wednesday, Thursday features good sun and a few clouds as we’re getting warmer.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains in place at the Atlantic beaches through Friday.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday morning will see lows in the 60s, and the will bring a mix of sun and clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Look for plenty of sun and a few clouds on Saturday as a weak front approaches.  Saturday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday will be sunny and cooler.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday will bring a mix of sun, clouds, and showers to the Gulf coast.  The east coast metro area will see lots of clouds and some showers.  Highs on Monday will top out in the low 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR