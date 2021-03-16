Slow Cooker Shepherd’s Pie (Video Recipe)

Slow Cooker Sheperd’s Pie is the ultimate Irish classic dish made with succulent lamb meat, veggies, cheese, and mashed potatoes. Generally, I stick with the original oven-baked version, but making it in the crockpot is so much easier and much more flavorful.

Also, it is quite convenient, especially if you are on a busy schedule. To make it, all you have to do is simply dump all the ingredients in the pot, set the cooking time, and let the crockpot do its magic. As a result, you are rewarded with a delicious one-pot meal that the whole family will love.

Depending on my time on hand, I might even use leftover lamb. Alternatively, feel free to make it with beef or pork. But no matter which meat you use, this will result in a savory and flavorful dish that will impress your family, friends, and guest.

What is shepherd’s pie?

This is is a classic Irish dish (AKA Cottage Pie) that is usually served for St. Patrick’s Day. It is kind of similar to the American meatloaf recipe but usually made with lamb meat instead of beef. Hence the name because a shepherd looks after sheep.

This dish is full of veggies, and topped with mashed potatoes, making it a full meal on its own. Also, it can be served year-round for lunch or dinner.

How to make slow cooker shepherd’s pie?