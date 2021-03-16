Slow Cooker Shepherd’s Pie (Video Recipe)

Slow Cooker Sheperd’s Pie is the ultimate Irish classic dish made with succulent lamb meat, veggies, cheese, and mashed potatoes. Generally, I stick with the original oven-baked version, but making it in the crockpot is so much easier and much more flavorful.
Also, it is quite convenient, especially if you are on a busy schedule. To make it, all you have to do is simply dump all the ingredients in the pot, set the cooking time, and let the crockpot do its magic. As a result, you are rewarded with a delicious one-pot meal that the whole family will love.
Depending on my time on hand, I might even use leftover lamb. Alternatively, feel free to make it with beef or pork. But no matter which meat you use, this will result in a savory and flavorful dish that will impress your family, friends, and guest.
What is shepherd’s pie?
This is is a classic Irish dish (AKA Cottage Pie) that is usually served for St. Patrick’s Day. It is kind of similar to the American meatloaf recipe but usually made with lamb meat instead of beef. Hence the name because a shepherd looks after sheep.
This dish is full of veggies, and topped with mashed potatoes, making it a full meal on its own. Also, it can be served year-round for lunch or dinner.
How to make slow cooker shepherd’s pie?
- Cook the mashed potatoes: Cook large potatoes in a pot, and then mash them. Follow this recipe on how to perfectly cook mashed potatoes.
- Brown the meat: Firstly, cut the lamb into smaller-size pieces. Then, oil a skillet and brown the meat for a few minutes on both sides. Once browned, set aside.
- Add chopped onions: Next, in the same skillet, brown the onions, and garlic.
- Slow cook: Transfer lamb, onions, and the remaining ingredients into the pot, and season with salt and pepper. Mix well, and then spread the mashed potatoes evenly over the top of the mixture. Set the cooking time on LOW for 8-9 hours, or HIGH for 4-5 hours.
- Sprinkle the cheese: During the last 10-15 minutes of cooking, sprinkle the cheese over the top, and close the lid.
- Garnish and serve: Garnish it with freshly chopped parsley, and serve warm.