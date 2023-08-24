Sleep Hygiene Report – These U.S. States Have the Best and Worst Sleep

In a world consumed by the constant hum of social media, the pursuit of quality sleep has never held more significance. A recent study conducted by MattressNextDay has revealed the sleeping habits of Americans and found the states that are doing the most to ensure the finest night’s sleep.
A survey by MattressNextDay discovered that 68% of Americans watch TV before sleeping, and 21% feel consistently tired in the morning despite a seemingly good night’s rest. But which U.S. states are leading the charge in restful night sleeps?
Florida Ranks 2nd Across the Nation, the data found:
- Searches per Month for Sleep Hygiene Terms: 3rd
- Adults Sleeping Less than 7 Hours: 29th
- Residents Doing Correct Exercise: 4th
- Residents Not Engaging in Physical Exercise: 14th
- Total Index Score: 40.91
Quality sleep has become a national concern. With 39% of Americans struggling to sleep*, MattressNextDay has taken a deep dive into the sleeping habits of Americans to unveil the states with the best sleep hygiene.
So, how well do Americans sleep? The report offers insightful findings about sleep, exercise, and more, revealing the U.S. states that could be getting the best night’s sleep.
Ranking the U.S. States Getting the Best Sleep at Night: (Ranked 1 – 50 [1 = best])
|Rank
|State
|Searches Per Month For Sleep Hygiene terms
|Searches Per Month per 10,000
|Adults who sleep less than 7 hours
|States that do the right amount of exercise
|Number of people told they could have depression
|Adults who do no physical exercise
|The State with the best sleep
|1
|California
|1
|1
|19
|27
|3
|8
|47.24
|2
|Florida
|3
|14
|29
|4
|2
|14
|40.91
|3
|Colorado
|22
|36
|1
|3
|25
|1
|36.56
|4
|Washington
|13
|10
|9
|7
|39
|3
|36.16
|5
|Texas
|2
|7
|31
|17
|16
|34
|35.9
|6
|Maryland
|15
|3
|34
|21
|6
|17
|34.87
|7
|New York
|4
|5
|28
|19
|8
|37
|34.77
|8
|Minnesota
|19
|22
|2
|10
|27
|9
|34.64
|9
|Hawaii
|38
|4
|50
|14
|1
|6
|33.45
|10
|Connecticut
|26
|13
|24
|6
|15
|20
|32.96
|11
|Georgia
|6
|2
|45
|20
|13
|26
|32.66
|12
|Vermont
|49
|29
|5
|1
|48
|4
|32.55
|13
|Arizona
|14
|15
|27
|11
|10
|19
|32.4
|14
|Illinois
|5
|11
|17
|23
|7
|42
|31.78
|15
|Virginia
|11
|8
|35
|26
|20
|13
|31.41
|16
|Utah
|31
|19
|16
|13
|43
|2
|30.61
|17
|New Jersey
|10
|9
|25
|34
|11
|27
|30.44
|18
|New Hampshire
|40
|25
|11
|5
|38
|7
|29.65
|19
|Wisconsin
|21
|38
|10
|15
|26
|11
|29.48
|20
|North Carolina
|9
|16
|20
|33
|30
|18
|28.97
|21
|Massachusetts
|16
|24
|18
|28
|17
|15
|28.9
|22
|Montana
|45
|46
|7
|2
|35
|16
|28.53
|23
|New Mexico
|36
|33
|13
|8
|23
|22
|28.04
|24
|Oregon
|28
|41
|6
|12
|46
|5
|27.99
|25
|Alaska
|48
|40
|22
|9
|21
|10
|27.89
|26
|Nebraska
|37
|27
|4
|36
|12
|29
|27.68
|27
|Nevada
|27
|6
|42
|42
|9
|28
|26.97
|28
|South Dakota
|46
|48
|3
|29
|5
|24
|26.63
|29
|Rhode Island
|42
|12
|26
|18
|37
|30
|26.5
|30
|Delaware
|44
|17
|32
|22
|4
|41
|26.38
|31
|Pennsylvania
|7
|18
|43
|31
|18
|31
|25.13
|32
|Michigan
|12
|21
|38
|24
|33
|23
|24.94
|33
|South Carolina
|23
|23
|36
|25
|22
|33
|23.96
|34
|Idaho
|39
|47
|8
|32
|34
|12
|23.92
|35
|Wyoming
|50
|49
|21
|16
|29
|21
|23.17
|36
|Iowa
|32
|43
|15
|41
|14
|32
|22.85
|37
|Kansas
|33
|32
|23
|38
|28
|25
|22.62
|38
|North Dakota
|47
|42
|12
|40
|19
|36
|21.6
|39
|Ohio
|8
|20
|44
|37
|31
|38
|21.18
|40
|Maine
|43
|35
|14
|39
|40
|40
|18.89
|41
|Indiana
|18
|31
|39
|35
|41
|39
|17.91
|42
|Tennessee
|17
|30
|37
|30
|47
|44
|17
|43
|Missouri
|20
|34
|30
|46
|36
|35
|16.84
|44
|Louisiana
|25
|28
|46
|43
|44
|45
|13.16
|45
|Oklahoma
|30
|39
|33
|49
|42
|43
|11.79
|46
|Mississippi
|34
|37
|40
|48
|24
|49
|11.29
|47
|Alabama
|24
|26
|47
|45
|32
|50
|9.91
|48
|Arkansas
|35
|45
|41
|44
|45
|48
|9.81
|49
|Kentucky
|29
|44
|48
|50
|49
|46
|2.96
|50
|West Virginia
|41
|50
|49
|47
|50
|47
|2.37
1. California: A Leader in Sleep Hygiene and Duration
A recent report has revealed California’s sleep hygiene and overall well-being. According to the latest data, California emerges as the top-ranked state for searches related to sleep hygiene and ranks first for the number of sleep hygiene searches per 10,000 residents.
The state also claims the 3rd spot for having the lowest number of residents who have been advised by medical professionals that they could be facing depression. California also ranked 19th across the nation in terms of residents getting more than 7 hours of sleep and 27th for residents engaging in the recommended amount of exercise.
2. Florida: Striving for Balance and Wellness
Florida ranks 2nd for searches per month related to sleep hygiene terms and 14th for searches per month per 10,000 adults. Florida is among the fittest states in the US, securing the 4th spot in states that do the right amount of exercise. Additionally, the state ranks 2nd place for having the lowest number of residents who do not engage in any physical exercise.
Other states that rank high include Colorado (36.56), Washington (36.16), and Texas (35.90).
Commenting on the findings, Martin Seeley CEO at MattressNextDay said: “It’s so important to identify the issues preventing us from getting quality sleep.
“A solid night’s sleep is like your secret weapon for a fantastic day ahead. It’s your body’s way of saying ‘I’ve got your back,’ helping you wake up refreshed, sharp, and ready to take on the day.”
A national survey was also conducted revealing 21% of Americans always feel tired and not rested when waking up in the morning. More information can be found on the site: https://www.mattressnextday.co.uk/snooze-news/post/sleep-hygiene-report-how-well-do-americans-really-sleep
Methodology
Through desk research, we were able to analyze health data concerning the appropriate amount of exercise, sleep, and mental health. This data was then ranked to uncover which states might be experiencing the best quality of sleep. Google search data was collected across 30 terms related to sleep hygiene, aiming to identify which states are most attentive to their bedtime routines. The data was indexed to determine the rankings provided above.
Source: Mattress Next Day