Sleep Hygiene Report – These U.S. States Have the Best and Worst Sleep

In a world consumed by the constant hum of social media, the pursuit of quality sleep has never held more significance. A recent study conducted by MattressNextDay has revealed the sleeping habits of Americans and found the states that are doing the most to ensure the finest night’s sleep.

A survey by MattressNextDay discovered that 68% of Americans watch TV before sleeping, and 21% feel consistently tired in the morning despite a seemingly good night’s rest. But which U.S. states are leading the charge in restful night sleeps?

Florida Ranks 2nd Across the Nation, the data found:

Searches per Month for Sleep Hygiene Terms: 3rd

Adults Sleeping Less than 7 Hours: 29th

Residents Doing Correct Exercise: 4th

Residents Not Engaging in Physical Exercise: 14th

Total Index Score: 40.91

Quality sleep has become a national concern. With 39% of Americans struggling to sleep*, MattressNextDay has taken a deep dive into the sleeping habits of Americans to unveil the states with the best sleep hygiene.

So, how well do Americans sleep? The report offers insightful findings about sleep, exercise, and more, revealing the U.S. states that could be getting the best night’s sleep.

Ranking the U.S. States Getting the Best Sleep at Night: (Ranked 1 – 50 [1 = best])

Rank State Searches Per Month For Sleep Hygiene terms Searches Per Month per 10,000 Adults who sleep less than 7 hours States that do the right amount of exercise Number of people told they could have depression Adults who do no physical exercise The State with the best sleep 1 California 1 1 19 27 3 8 47.24 2 Florida 3 14 29 4 2 14 40.91 3 Colorado 22 36 1 3 25 1 36.56 4 Washington 13 10 9 7 39 3 36.16 5 Texas 2 7 31 17 16 34 35.9 6 Maryland 15 3 34 21 6 17 34.87 7 New York 4 5 28 19 8 37 34.77 8 Minnesota 19 22 2 10 27 9 34.64 9 Hawaii 38 4 50 14 1 6 33.45 10 Connecticut 26 13 24 6 15 20 32.96 11 Georgia 6 2 45 20 13 26 32.66 12 Vermont 49 29 5 1 48 4 32.55 13 Arizona 14 15 27 11 10 19 32.4 14 Illinois 5 11 17 23 7 42 31.78 15 Virginia 11 8 35 26 20 13 31.41 16 Utah 31 19 16 13 43 2 30.61 17 New Jersey 10 9 25 34 11 27 30.44 18 New Hampshire 40 25 11 5 38 7 29.65 19 Wisconsin 21 38 10 15 26 11 29.48 20 North Carolina 9 16 20 33 30 18 28.97 21 Massachusetts 16 24 18 28 17 15 28.9 22 Montana 45 46 7 2 35 16 28.53 23 New Mexico 36 33 13 8 23 22 28.04 24 Oregon 28 41 6 12 46 5 27.99 25 Alaska 48 40 22 9 21 10 27.89 26 Nebraska 37 27 4 36 12 29 27.68 27 Nevada 27 6 42 42 9 28 26.97 28 South Dakota 46 48 3 29 5 24 26.63 29 Rhode Island 42 12 26 18 37 30 26.5 30 Delaware 44 17 32 22 4 41 26.38 31 Pennsylvania 7 18 43 31 18 31 25.13 32 Michigan 12 21 38 24 33 23 24.94 33 South Carolina 23 23 36 25 22 33 23.96 34 Idaho 39 47 8 32 34 12 23.92 35 Wyoming 50 49 21 16 29 21 23.17 36 Iowa 32 43 15 41 14 32 22.85 37 Kansas 33 32 23 38 28 25 22.62 38 North Dakota 47 42 12 40 19 36 21.6 39 Ohio 8 20 44 37 31 38 21.18 40 Maine 43 35 14 39 40 40 18.89 41 Indiana 18 31 39 35 41 39 17.91 42 Tennessee 17 30 37 30 47 44 17 43 Missouri 20 34 30 46 36 35 16.84 44 Louisiana 25 28 46 43 44 45 13.16 45 Oklahoma 30 39 33 49 42 43 11.79 46 Mississippi 34 37 40 48 24 49 11.29 47 Alabama 24 26 47 45 32 50 9.91 48 Arkansas 35 45 41 44 45 48 9.81 49 Kentucky 29 44 48 50 49 46 2.96 50 West Virginia 41 50 49 47 50 47 2.37

1. California: A Leader in Sleep Hygiene and Duration

A recent report has revealed California’s sleep hygiene and overall well-being. According to the latest data, California emerges as the top-ranked state for searches related to sleep hygiene and ranks first for the number of sleep hygiene searches per 10,000 residents.

The state also claims the 3rd spot for having the lowest number of residents who have been advised by medical professionals that they could be facing depression. California also ranked 19th across the nation in terms of residents getting more than 7 hours of sleep and 27th for residents engaging in the recommended amount of exercise.

2. Florida: Striving for Balance and Wellness

Florida ranks 2nd for searches per month related to sleep hygiene terms and 14th for searches per month per 10,000 adults. Florida is among the fittest states in the US, securing the 4th spot in states that do the right amount of exercise. Additionally, the state ranks 2nd place for having the lowest number of residents who do not engage in any physical exercise.

Other states that rank high include Colorado (36.56), Washington (36.16), and Texas (35.90).

Commenting on the findings, Martin Seeley CEO at MattressNextDay said: “It’s so important to identify the issues preventing us from getting quality sleep.

“A solid night’s sleep is like your secret weapon for a fantastic day ahead. It’s your body’s way of saying ‘I’ve got your back,’ helping you wake up refreshed, sharp, and ready to take on the day.”

A national survey was also conducted revealing 21% of Americans always feel tired and not rested when waking up in the morning. More information can be found on the site: https://www.mattressnextday.co.uk/snooze-news/post/sleep-hygiene-report-how-well-do-americans-really-sleep

Methodology

Through desk research, we were able to analyze health data concerning the appropriate amount of exercise, sleep, and mental health. This data was then ranked to uncover which states might be experiencing the best quality of sleep. Google search data was collected across 30 terms related to sleep hygiene, aiming to identify which states are most attentive to their bedtime routines. The data was indexed to determine the rankings provided above.

