Sizzling Hot Sunday For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Sunday features lots of hot sun and maybe a late afternoon storm near the Gulf coast.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid 90s along the Gulf coast.  Once again, it will feel about 10 degrees hotter, so stay hydrated and out of the sun.

Monday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid 90s.

Look for sun, clouds, and periods of showers and storms again on Tuesday.  Tuesday’s highs will be mostly in the mid 90s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and widespread showers and storms — beginning in mid morning near the east coast and mid afternoon along the Gulf coast.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

Thursday’s forecast includes lots of clouds and periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 90s.

The tropical Atlantic remains quiet.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

