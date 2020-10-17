While pregnancy can undoubtedly be one of the most memorable moments in your life, it doesn’t mean that it’s comfortable! Swollen feet, weight gain, back pain, and morning sickness are all symptoms that can be very irritating.

In this article, we are going over some simple ways to keep yourself comfortable during pregnancy, so that you can stay relaxed and get prepared for your baby’s arrival.

Exercise and stretch daily

While you might be tempted to lay in bed all day (and that’s fine!), exercising can be a great way to ease your pain during pregnancy. You can stretch out your muscles, prepare for labor, and decrease your stress levels. Just remember to be safe and stay away from exercises that you don’t feel comfortable with. Have a look at these pregnancy workouts for inspiration if you need it!

Utilize pillows at bedtime

There are many common symptoms that you may begin to feel at the start of your pregnancy, and being tired is one of them. However, it can be challenging to sleep, especially if you have an active baby inside you! Pillows will be your new best friend, as they can help you adjust your body in the most comfortable position. If you are still having trouble, you might even check out the full-size pregnancy pillows. They can help with heartburn and certain aches and pains.

Drink plenty of water

Drinking plenty of water is essential during pregnancy and is important for both mom and baby. It can help with the morning sickness and relieve any headaches you may be having. Just make sure you don’t drink too much before bed, as this may cause you to keep running to the toilet in the middle of the night!

Practice meditation and self-care

Alongside caring for your physical health, monitoring your mental health is just as important. Body changes, hormones, and other stresses can cause you to become overwhelmed, which isn’t good for your wellbeing. To unwind each day, practice meditation and other self-care techniques. You’ll be grateful for it!

Know what to avoid

Every person is different, and sometimes there are certain things that will make you unwell. It could be a particular food or smell that sets you off! By knowing what to avoid, you can stay as comfortable as possible and prevent any further sickness. For more advice, click the link to read about things you shouldn’t do during pregnancy.

Keep yourself cool

Lastly, another symptom you may be experiencing that can be very irritating is hot flushes. It can wake you up throughout the night and make your other symptoms even worse. Turn on the air conditioner or fan and lay underneath it. You’ll be amazed at how much better you will feel.

By following these tips you can get comfortable and enjoy every moment of your pregnancy. If you are still feeling unwell, make sure you speak to your local GP or nurse as they may be able to give you some more advice.