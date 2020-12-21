Home Weather Showers Start Off Monday Then Nice And Sunny

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Monday starts with some early showers as a front moves into our area.  Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds give way to mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts.  Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

Tuesday morning will see lows drop into the 50s.  The day will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a cool breeze.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will start with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s.  Then we’ll see a sunny day with a sometimes gusty ocean breeze.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy as a strong front approaches.  Some showers will be around on Christmas Eve.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Christmas Day will bring good sun, a few clouds and showers, breezy conditions, and temperatures dropping quickly during the afternoon and evening.  Friday’s highs will be near 70 degrees — but we’ll be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday morning.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

