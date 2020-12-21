Showers Start Off Monday Then Nice And Sunny

Monday starts with some early showers as a front moves into our area. Then we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds give way to mostly sunny skies and a gusty breeze. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is in place along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-70s along the Gulf coast and the upper 70s in the east coast metro area.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Tuesday morning will see lows drop into the 50s. The day will feature plenty of sun and a few clouds on a cool breeze. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will start with lows ranging from the mid-50s to the low 60s. Then we’ll see a sunny day with a sometimes gusty ocean breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy as a strong front approaches. Some showers will be around on Christmas Eve. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Christmas Day will bring good sun, a few clouds and showers, breezy conditions, and temperatures dropping quickly during the afternoon and evening. Friday’s highs will be near 70 degrees — but we’ll be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday morning.