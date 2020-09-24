Showers Return To Florida Today

Thursday features good sun, some clouds, and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Look for a brisk breeze near the Atlantic coast. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor flooding is possible along the Atlantic coast at high tides. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 80s in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Friday will be cloudy with widespread showers and storms throughout the day. Periods of heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and periods of showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday’s forecast includes good sun alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, what’s left of Beta is bringing from 2 to 4 inches of rain to portions of Mississippi and Tennessee. Elsewhere, it’s quiet for now.