Showers First Then The Cold Moves In

Monday features sun and clouds to start, with showers and a few storms moving in on a gusty breeze. Colder air will seep in overnight. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s.

Tuesday will start with lows mostly in the upper 50s. Look for a sunny and breezy day without much of a warm-up. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 60s along the Gulf Coast and near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday morning will bring a chilly breeze and lows ranging from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Then the day will be sunny with a gusty breeze. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 70s.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with some showers on a brisk breeze. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Friday’s forecast includes sun, clouds, and periods of showers. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees.

In the tropics, we’re still watching a low in the far eastern Atlantic. It has a medium chance of becoming a subtropical depression or subtropical storm as it moves southward near the Canary Islands. Whether it develops or not, the low will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Madeira Islands on Monday.