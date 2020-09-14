Showers And Storms Still Around Florida; Watching The Busy Tropics

Monday features a mix of sun and clouds to start in the east coast metro area, followed by afternoon showers and storms. The Gulf coast will see the lingering effects of Sandy, with clouds, showers, and stormy periods. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the beaches of both coasts. Highs on Monday will be near 90 degrees.

Tuesday will see partly sunny skies for much of the morning, but look for showers and storms to develop during the afternoon, especially along the Gulf coast and in the interior. Tuesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds to start the day, and showers and storms will pop up in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will feature sun and clouds in the morning and periods of showers and storms in the afternoon. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday’s forecast includes good sun and some afternoon showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

Tropical Storm Sally is expected to become a hurricane on Monday. At midday on Sunday, Sally was 135 miles west of St. Petersburg. Maximum sustained winds were 60 miles per hour. A hurricane warning is in effect for much of the Louisiana coast east to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, and a tropical storm warning is in effect from Mississippi eastward to portions of the Florida panhandle. Conditions will deteriorate in the warning area on Monday, with landfall early on Tuesday.

Hurricane Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour at midday on Sunday and is forecast to strengthen. A hurricane warning is in effect for Bermuda, and weather conditions will deteriorate there on Sunday evening.

On the other side of the Atlantic, Tropical Depression # 20 is expected to be a tropical storm by Sunday night. It was about 870 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands at midday on Sunday and is expected to remain in the open ocean. Tropical Depression Rene, also in the open Atlantic, is expected to become a remnant low on Monday. A low near the Cape Verde Islands has a high chance of becoming a depression in the next few days but is expected to encounter hostile conditions rather quickly.

Elsewhere, the trough of low pressure in the central Gulf of Mexico has a low chance of developing before reaching the Mexican coast. And finally, yet another wave is forecast to emerge into the eastern Atlantic from the African coast in a day or so, and this one is projected to have a low chance of development.