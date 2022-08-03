Showers And Storms Still Around Florida Thursday

Thursday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms — starting in the mid-morning in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. Look for storms in spots during the evening. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the low 90s inland.

Friday will bring sun and clouds along with periods of showers and storms on an ocean breeze, which will be gusty near the Atlantic coast. Friday’s highs will be mostly in the humid low 90s.

Saturday will feature good sun at times and periods of showers and storms. The east coast metro area will be breezy, so look for an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Atlantic beaches. Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and a few showers in the morning, but more showers and some storms will move in during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.