Showers And Storms Return To Florida Friday; Tropics Are Quiet

Friday features mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms — starting in the mid-morning in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Saturday will bring lots of sun in the morning, but showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with a stray storm in the morning. Showers and storms will move in during the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms, especially in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for good sun and some clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the wave we’ve been watching is weakening as it approaches an area of hostile upper-level winds. It’s not expected to develop. Elsewhere, it’s quiet right now.