Showers And Storms Return To Florida Friday

Friday features a sunny morning, but showers and storms will be back — starting in the late morning in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will be breezy. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. A strong breeze will continue in the east coast metro area. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area. The Gulf coast will see lots of sun until storms develop in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.