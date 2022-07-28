Home Weather Showers And Storms Return To Florida Friday

Showers And Storms Return To Florida Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.vecteezy.com/photo/1230557-sun-shining-through-gray-cirrus-clouds

Friday features a sunny morning, but showers and storms will be back — starting in the late morning in the east coast metro area and in the afternoon along the Gulf coast.  The east coast metro area will be breezy.  A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic coast and in the low 90s elsewhere.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with periods of showers and storms.  A strong breeze will continue in the east coast metro area.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature lots of sun, a few clouds, and a few afternoon showers and storms in spots.  Look for breezy conditions near the Atlantic coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms in the east coast metro area.  The Gulf coast will see lots of sun until storms develop in the afternoon.  Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for sunny skies alternating with periods of showers and storms.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

It’s still quiet in the tropical Atlantic.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here