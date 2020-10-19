Showers And Storms On The Breeze; Watching The Tropics

Monday features breezy conditions, along with good sun and some clouds in the morning. Look for showers and storms to blow through in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday evening. Flooding at high tide is likely at low-lying locations along the Atlantic coast. Highs on Monday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf Coast.

Tuesday will be another breezy day with good sun in the morning and widespread showers and some storms in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, a strong breeze, and afternoon showers and storms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy. Look for some afternoon showers and storms, especially along the Gulf Coast and in the interior. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Friday’s forecast includes good sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, the low about 700 miles southeast of Bermuda has a high chance of becoming a subtropical or tropical depression in the next day or so. We also continue to watch the western Caribbean for a possible low to form. This potential feature has a low chance of developing during the next 5 days.