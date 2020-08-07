Home Weather Sun and Storms Around Florida Friday

Sun and Storms Around Florida Friday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Friday features good sun in the morning, followed by passing showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the mid-90s along the Gulf Coast and in the interior.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Saturday will be another summer day of morning sun and afternoon showers and storms.  Saturday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday will continue the summertime pattern, with good sun in the morning and showers and storms in the afternoon.  Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and the low to mid-90s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and afternoon showers and storms.  Monday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast includes sun in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon.  Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 90s.

The tropics are quiet right now, but that’s not likely to last.  The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has updated its seasonal hurricane forecast, and it’s no surprise that it calls for a very busy remainder of the 2020 Atlantic season.  NOAA’s new projections are for 19 to 25 named storms (tropical storms and hurricanes), 7 to 11 hurricanes, and 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3 and above).  Very warm sea surface temperatures, reduced wind shear, weaker Atlantic trade winds, and a developing La Nina in the Pacific are the factors that are expected to make this hurricane season so active.  So far, we’ve seen 9 named storms and 2 hurricanes.  And if you’re wondering, we switch to the Greek alphabet (as we had to do in 2005) if we end up with more named storms than names on the annual list.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR