Showers And Storms For Florida Tuesday; Watching Two Tropical Storms

Tuesday features plenty of clouds, some Gulf coast sun, and morning showers near the east coast. Showers and storms will pop up around South Florida during the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, a few morning showers in the east coast metro area, and plenty of showers and storms throughout our area during the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Thursday will start with a mix of sun and clouds, and the afternoon will be dominated by showers and storms. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday’s forecast includes a mix of sun, clouds, showers, and a few storms. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, Tropical Depression # 17 has now become Tropical Storm Paulette. At midday on Monday, Paulette was about 1375 miles east of the northern Leeward Islands. The maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour. To the east, Tropical Depression # 18 is now Tropical Storm Rene at midday on Monday. At that time, TD # 18 was about 185 miles east of the Cape Verde Islands. TD # 18 will bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the islands on Monday into Tuesday. Elsewhere, the low south of Bermuda has a low chance of developing as it moves generally westward during the next several days.