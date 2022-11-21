Showers and Storms for Florida Tuesday

Tuesday features clouds, showers, and storms at times, especially in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain and localized flooding is possible. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Wednesday will bring some sun to peek through the clouds. Look for some showers and storms in the afternoon. Wednesday’s highs will be mostly in the low 80s.

Thanksgiving Day features good sun, a few clouds, and a welcome chance to dry out from the recent rain. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will see mostly sunny skies and the chance of a shower, especially in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and mostly in the mid 80s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and cooler temperatures. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid 70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

It remains quiet in the tropical Atlantic as the end of the 2022 hurricane season approaches.