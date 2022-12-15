Home Weather Showers And Storms For Florida Thursday Then Cooler Temperatures

Showers And Storms For Florida Thursday Then Cooler Temperatures

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/storm-sandy-beach-black-sea-coast-emerald-clear-water-warm-day-sun-s-rays-make-their-way-through-clouds-sky_20022216.htm#query=windy%20beach&position=46&from_view=search&track=sph

Thursday begins with a mix of sun and clouds.  Look for breezy conditions along the Gulf coast and a building afternoon breeze in the east coast metro area as a front approaches.  Showers and storms will develop, starting in the afternoon along the Gulf coast and in the evening in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches.  Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-80s in the east coast metro area and the low 80s along the Gulf coast.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

 

Friday will bring periods of showers and more clouds than sun.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

Saturday will feature lingering showers, some sun, and lots of clouds.  Saturday’s highs will be in the upper 70s in the east coast metro area and the mid-70s along the Gulf coast.

Sunday morning will be cool, with lows ranging from the upper 50s to the low 60s.  The day will be mostly sunny with a few showers on a cool breeze.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-70s in the east coast metro area and the low 70s along the Gulf coast.

Monday’s forecast calls for a nice mix of sun and clouds.  Highs on Monday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here