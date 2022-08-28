Showers And Storms For Florida Monday; Tropics Getting Busy

Monday features showers and a few storms in the morning. The afternoon and early evening will see additional storms, and expect periods of heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low 90s on the east coast and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday morning will bring good sun, some clouds, and storms in spots. Look for periods of showers in the afternoon and early evening. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday will feature a mix of sun, clouds, and a few storms in the morning, followed by plenty of showers in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with the chance of a morning shower or two. The afternoon will see more showers, which could hang around into the early evening. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Friday’s forecast calls for good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Friday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on the wave in the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center now gives it a high chance of becoming our next depression. This feature is expected to move to the west-northwest, bypassing the Leeward Islands. While computer models are not in agreement yet with the future track of this system, it’s likely to make its closest approach to the Bahamas and South Florida over the Labor Day weekend.

Elsewhere, the low that’s about 600 miles east of Bermuda has a low chance of developing as it encounters dry air and hostile winds. An area of disturbed weather is expected to develop in the northwestern Caribbean around midweek. While this feature has a low chance of development over the next five days, it is likely to bring heavy rain to portions of Central America and the Yucatan. And a wave is expected to move off the African coast into the far eastern Atlantic sometime on Monday. This wave has a low chance of becoming a depression during the next five days.