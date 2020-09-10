Showers And Storms Around Florida; Tracking The Busy Tropics

Thursday features some early showers, periods of sun and clouds, and plenty of showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s, but it will feel at least 10 degrees hotter.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by widespread showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will start with good sun and some clouds, and showers and storms will develop in the mid to late afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature some sun, more clouds, and widespread showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday’s forecast includes early sun and clouds with plenty of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs on Monday will be in the low 90s.

In the tropics, we continue to track two tropical storms. Tropical Storm Paulette is moving slowly in the central Atlantic. At midday on Wednesday, Paulette had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. In the eastern Atlantic, Rene was back to tropical storm strength. At midday on Wednesday, Rene’s maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, the low that’s now within a few hundred miles of the North Carolina coast has a low chance of becoming a depression before coming ashore on Thursday afternoon. And the wave moving from Africa into the eastern Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a depression during the next few days.