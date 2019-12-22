Shopping Spree for ‘Littles’ in “Bigs in Blue” Program (Video)

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek spread joy and excitement this holiday season to children in need by underwriting a shopping spree for Little Brothers in the Big Brothers Big Sisters Bigs in Blue program. The Little Brothers had a great time with their mentors from Coconut Creek Police Department shopping for toys and gifts at Walmart in Coconut Creek.

“The children were just beside themselves with excitement,” said Ana M. Cedeño, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County. “We’re so grateful to Seminole Casino for their generosity and to our Bigs at Coconut Creek Police Department.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County earlier this year established a partnership with Coconut Creek Police Department to launch Bigs in BlueSM, a one-to-one mentoring program that pairs youth with police officers. Bigs in BlueSM helps children develop into confident adults while building stronger bonds between law enforcement and the families they serve.

Fifteen Coconut Creek Police officers – including Chief of Police Albert Arenal – have signed up as Big Brother or Big Sister mentors for this innovative program.

“In addition to mentoring youth with an important role model, the Chief and his officers also understand that Bigs in BlueSM helps kids recognize that police officers are not to be feared,” added Ana M. Cedeño, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.

“They’re simply regular individuals whose job it is to keep our community safe. The end result is a stronger bond between the police and the public, which ultimately will strengthen our communities.”

Bigs in BlueSM, the first national initiative aimed at recruiting local law enforcement to serve as mentors to youth in their local community, was launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of America in 2016. It has since spread to 100 local agencies across the country. In Florida, more than 3,000 kids currently are paired with law enforcement mentors.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit www.bbbsbroward.org or call (954) 584-9990.