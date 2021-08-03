Severe COVID-19: Could The Nose Be Key To Prevention?

A team from Boston Children’s Hospital, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center looked at cells from the nose and throat of people with SARS-CoV-2 infections and compared these with the samples from healthy individuals who formed the control group.

The researchers took nasal swabs from 35 adults with COVID-19 between April and September 2020.

They then sequenced the RNA in each cell to see which cells contained RNA from the virus — showing they were infected — and which of the cell’s genes were turned on or off in response.

The researchers found that more of the genes that respond to infection were turned on in infected cells compared with healthy cells. However, the effect on the cells with SARS-CoV-2 was different in people with severe and mild infections.

Those people with COVID-19 had more mucus-secreting cells and far fewer mature ciliated cells — the cells that move foreign material from the airways — than their healthy counterparts. At the same time, they had more immature ciliated cells, which may have been in compensation for the loss of mature ciliated cells.

Of the 58 study participants, 35 had COVID-19, ranging from people with mild symptoms to the critically ill. The study included a control group of 15 healthy people — two of whom had previously had COVID-19 — and six intensive care patients, all of whom had tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 infections.

“Why some people get more sick than others has been one of the most puzzling aspects of this virus from the beginning,” says Dr. José Ordovás-Montañés of Boston Children’s Hospital, co-senior investigator on the study.