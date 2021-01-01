Seven Tips To Help You Keep Your Restaurant Full

In a highly competitive environment managing a restaurant, you need to do everything in your power to stand out and be unique.

Here are some tips to help you succeed

Put Your Restaurant on the Web

In order for someone to become interested in visiting your restaurant, they first have to see what you’re offering. Most of the people do an online search to check out the menu, ambiance, as well as see some pictures before making a reservation. You can simplify this whole process by using restaurant reservation software, such as EatApp.

EatApp can serve as a continuation of your website once you’ve managed to attract some visitors. Forget about manually writing down which seats are already occupied – this feature-packed reservation tool automatically keeps track of the remaining spots.

Guests can make a reservation with a simple three-click process. Also, you’re able to automatically add restrictions in accordance with the current pandemic measures. It’s an easy, quality-of-life implementation.

Hire Experienced Staff

When you have a good vision about what you want to achieve with your restaurant, you need like-minded, devoted workers that can help you turn that vision into reality. First and foremost, you should have a hostess that’s going to welcome every new visitor and show them to their reserved spot. Then, it’s the waiter’s turn.

Statistics show that it should take no more than 2-3 minutes for the server to acknowledge a guest and take their order. He needs to know the menu like the back of his hand so that he can also provide recommendations. During the recruitment process, you should let the candidates know what’s expected of them.

Pay Attention to Details

Many owners make the mistake of putting too much focus on the bigger picture, which causes them to neglect the smaller things. Sometimes, a checkup by the waiter to make sure everything’s okay can make all the difference. When guests form a good first impression, the chances of them becoming a regular are much higher.

Keep The Meals Fresh and Tasty

In their attempts to reduce costs and increase meal preparation speed, some restaurants take advantage of frozen groceries that they simply put into the oven and serve. You should use fresh groceries only. Of course, your chefs will need more time to fully cook the meal, but it’s much better for the customer to wait for a couple of more minutes than to eat something that’s been bought at a supermarket. This way, you’ll show your guests that you respect them.

Expand Payment Methods

Fewer and fewer people are carrying cash– especially if they’re going to the restaurant. Meals and drinks can get quite expensive, and it’s much easier and more reliable to pay with other alternative methods. This includes cards, services such as PayPal, as well as mobile payment through apps by the likes of Google/Apple Pay. Mobile payments can be realized either through NFC-enabled card readers or via QR codes. Although it’s still less popular than debit cards, more and more people are using the fully contactless method with each passing year.

Measures Preventing Covid-19 Spread

As an entrepreneur, your main focus should be the safety and satisfaction of your customers. In the times when a massive outbreak has spread all across the world, it’s your responsibility to take all the necessary precautions in order to minimize the risks in your restaurant. This means obligatory social distancing, masks, appropriate hygiene, supplies on every table, etc. All the measures will show your guests that you take their personal wellbeing very seriously, which will ultimately boost your restaurant’s reputation.

Offer Delivery

Since there are many people who prefer to enjoy their meals at home, adding a delivery system to your restaurant can both improve your relationship with the customers and bring you larger profits. You can also partner up with specialized services such as Uber Eats so that you don’t have to buy delivery vehicles or figure out a strategy on your own. Ask your customers for feedback – see whether they would like to have additional ordering options, or if they want you to partner with some other service. Improve constantly, monitor results, and listen to suggestions.