Seven Superb Things to Do While You’re Visiting Miami

Miami is a superb destination to visit, whether you’re from overseas or just getting out of your own state for a little while and exploring everything Miami has to offer.

One thing you might like to do, and should do in fact, is catch an NFL football game at the Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens. There’s nothing like the thrill of cheering on the home team.

If you can’t make it to Miami and watch a game, you can still place a bet on it over the internet, as long as online sports betting is legal in your state. Just create your account, take a quick look at the NFL odds, do any research necessary and then place your bet.

If, however, you are lucky enough to get out to Miami, whether to follow a game or otherwise, here are seven things to do while you’re here:

Take a walk around the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

This Italian Renaissance-style villa and gardens is Miami’s number one landmark and is highly Instagram-able. The backdrop is especially beautiful for wedding photography.

The 10 acres of formal gardens, the mangrove shoreline and the rock-land hammock will all inspire you with awe. The estate and gardens overall cover some 43 acres. As impressive as the gardens are, make time too to catch the collection of European antiques and decorative work, ranging from the 16th to 19th centuries.

Relax on South Beach

South Beach is a public beach, open to everyone and easy to reach by foot. The most scenic part of the beach is the southernmost section, through Lummus Park, its prime stretch of sand, which runs along Ocean Drive from 5 to 15th streets.

Everything about South Beach will feel familiar to you, likely because it’s featured as a backdrop in so many films and TV shows. “Bad Boys,” “Scarface” and “There’s Something About Mary” are just a few movies you might recognize in this regard.

Get hedonistic at LIV Miami

LIV Miami is Miami Beach’s biggest nightclub and has reopened so you can party the night away. This club, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, attracts some serious talent, and celebs love to hang out here. Depending on the night and the event, the cover charge can vary between $60 and $100 or more.

Getting into the club isn’t easy, as they’re strict at the door, but once you make it into the club, you’re in for one of the finest nightlife experiences you might ever have the good fortune to be let in on. You’ll be glad you made the effort.

Explore the Miami Design District

If you’re ready to shop, then a visit to the Miami Design District will be right up your alley. The shops, boutiques, showrooms and galleries make it the place to go if you’re looking for something with a designer label on it. As well as clothing boutiques, you can complement the look with designer handbags or other accessories from Luis Vuitton, jewelry or watches from Tiffany and Co and Rolex. You can then pamper your refined palate at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon or Le Jardinier, if you can get a table at either of these popular places to eat in the district.

Go for a dip in the Venetian Pool

To fully appreciate the beauty of the Venetian Pool, you have to go there in person. The pictures of this stunning public pool simply don’t do it justice. Just like South Beach, the Venetian Pool is immensely popular on hot days, so it’s best to get there early and give yourself the opportunity to bathe while it’s uncrowded. The pool also gets busy when schools are off. Note that children under three years old aren’t permitted in the pool.

Go on a food and cultural tour of Little Havana

Little Havana is one of Miami’s most famous neighborhoods and will give you a little taste of Cuba if you’re not able to visit the island itself. In Little Havana, you’ll see the affectionately named Domino Park, where locals gather to socialize and, as the name suggests, play dominos.

Note that playing dominos is a tradition at the park, one both serious and exciting to watch. The locals won’t mind you looking on. The park itself sits on Little Havana’s famous Calle Ochoa stretch, on which you can also savor some croquets and sip strong coffee.

See the monkeys at the Monkey Jungle

The Monkey Jungle, which is situated in southwest Miami, is more of a conservation and observation area than a zoo. The monkeys live in a semi-natural habitat that allows them to live almost as if they were in the wild. They roam freely within the conservation area while the visitors navigate its 30 acres via a set of tunnels. There are around 500 primates and 18 different species of monkeys and apes in the Monkey Jungle.

Other things you might like to try include seeing a show at the Faena Theater, admiring a combination of art, science and tech at the Artechouse, or strolling around the grounds at Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden.