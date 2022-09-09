September Sun And Showers Saturday For Florida; Watching The Tropics

Saturday features mostly sunny skies in the morning, with the chance of an early storm. The afternoon will see periods of showers, and a storm is possible in spots. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast. Highs on Saturday will be mostly in the low 90s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will bring good sun and some clouds in the morning, but storms will move in during the mid to late afternoon and last into the evening. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies and a few storms in spots in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will start with plenty of sun and a few clouds in the morning. Storms will develop in the afternoon. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun in the morning. Showers and storms will move through in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and near 90 degrees along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, Hurricane Earl is accelerating into the central Atlantic. At midday on Friday, Earl was about 255 miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Maximum sustained winds were 100 miles per hour, and Earl was zipping to the northeast at 22 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, the wave in the central Atlantic now has a low chance of becoming a depression before reaching an area of hostile upper level winds. Finally, the wave in the far eastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a depression by the middle of next week.