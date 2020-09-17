September Sun And Showers For Florida; Watching the Tropics

Thursday features good sun and a few clouds in the morning, followed by some showers and a few storms in the afternoon. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s an elevated rip current risk at the Miami-Dade and Broward beaches. A coastal flood statement is in effect for both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts through at least Friday evening. Highs on Thursday will be near 90 degrees.

Friday will be another day with mostly sunny skies to start and afternoon showers and storms. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will start with good sun and a few clouds, and showers and storms will develop during the afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies in the morning and widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday’s forecast includes good sun alternating with periods of showers and storms. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the upper 80s.

In the tropics, Sally is now a tropical depression, but it continues to bring heavy rainfall and flooding. At 5 am Thursday, TD Sally was located near 31.8 North, 85.7 West, about 50 miles southeast of Montgomery, Alabama. Sally was moving northeast at 12 miles per hour and still had maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Vicky continues to weaken in the middle of the ocean. At 5 am Thursday, Vicky’s maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour. But Hurricane Teddy continues to strengthen. At 5 am, Teddy was located near 18.3 North, 52.3 West, about 625 miles from the Lesser Antilles. Teddy was moving northwest at 12 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour. Teddy is forecast to make its closest approach to Bermuda late Sunday into Monday.

We continue to watch other tropical features. The low in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico has a high chance of becoming a depression as it meanders off the Mexican coast. A nontropical low in the northeastern Atlantic has a low chance of becoming a subtropical depression. Finally, a wave a few hundred miles south of the Cape Verde Islands has a medium chance of developing into a depression before conditions become less favorable during the weekend.