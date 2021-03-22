Seminole Hard Rock Casino Hollywood and World Poker Tour Celebrate 10-Year Partnership

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and World Poker Tour (WPT) is celebrating its 10-year partnership of the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown kicking off on Thursday, April 15, 2021

Primary events kick off with the $600 Deep Stack NLH featuring six opening flights and a $500,000 guaranteed prize pool. The tournament will conclude with the $3,500 WPT NLH Championship boasting a $2 million guarantee. The final six players of the championship event will reconvene on May 18 in Las Vegas for a televised final table.

Players will find safe and socially distant tournament play with the Hard Rock’s Safe + Sound initiative. In addition to thermal temperature scanning upon entry and mandatory masks/face coverings policy for all guests and team members, all tables are outfitted with protective Plexiglas between dealer and players, and in between players.

There will be a total of 80 tables spaced out between two of the resort’s largest ballrooms to encourage social distancing. Each table will be played eight-handed, as opposed to the standard nine-handed. All chips and cards will undergo routine cleaning, and all areas will be sanitized once a player leaves the table and before another sits.

The Safe + Sound program was developed by a team of hospitality and gaming experts in collaboration with worldwide health and sanitation specialists. For more information about Safe + Sound, visit seminolehardrockhollywood.com/good-clean-fun.

WPT and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood recently partnered for the WPT Lucky Hearts Poker Open, which became the second-largest live event field in WPT Main Tour history with 1,573 entries.

Other highlight events in this year’s 2021 Poker Showdown schedule include:

$50,000 Super High Roller (Single Re-Entry), Wednesday, April 21

Super High Roller (Single Re-Entry), $2,200 Deep Stack NLH (Re-Entry) $200,000 Guaranteed , Thursday, April 22

Deep Stack NLH (Re-Entry) , $25,500 High Roller (Re-Entry), Monday, April 26

High Roller (Re-Entry), $5,000 Deep Stack NLH (Re-Entry) $200,000 Guaranteed, Tuesday, April 27

For more information and to view the series schedule, future tournament details and make hotel reservations, please visit SHRPO.com.

About Seminole Hard Rock Poker

Seminole Hard Rock Poker encompasses four major poker series held annually at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. In August 2013, the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Open (SHRPO) was introduced to poker players around the world and featured a $10 million guarantee championship, the largest guarantee in history. In addition to the SHRPO, Seminole Hard Rock Poker series’ includes the Seminole Hard Rock Poker Showdown (April) and Seminole Hard Rock “Rock ‘N’ Roll” Poker Open (November). All fall under the SHRPO umbrella with tournament news, live updates and championship live streaming. Visit www.SHRPO.com. Join the conversation at #SHRPO, and tag us @SHRPO.

About Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is the flagship casino resort of Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida. This world-renowned entertainment, gaming and hospitality destination unveiled a $1.5 billion expansion on Oct. 24, 2019. New offerings include 638 upscale guestrooms in the first-ever Guitar Hotel, 168 luxury guestrooms and unique swim-up suites in the adjacent Oasis Tower at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, and 465 newly redesigned guestrooms in Hard Rock Hotel for a combined room count of 1,271 throughout the resort.

Additional amenities include the lush, “Bora Bora” style lagoon with private cabanas and butler service; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa® & Salon; a 13.5-acre recreational water experience for swimming, kayaking and paddleboarding; 19 dining outlets and 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor with 3,100 slots, 195 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space including a 38,000 square-foot, carpeted exhibition hall; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade. The new Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity showcases A-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions.

For more information, visit us www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.