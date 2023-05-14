Sell-out Golf Tournament Brings in $127K for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward’s Swing for Kids’ Sake golf tournament presented by Ana G. Méndez University/UGAM raised an unprecedented $127,000 despite pouring rain and lightning strikes that took the foursomes off the course after the first nine holes.

The funds cover the cost of 62 professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships for a full year, bringing the organization ever closer to serving 3,000 youth as part of its Road to 3,000 initiative.

“Mother Nature certainly challenged our efforts, but our golfers’ perseverance, determination and passion for our mission helped us bring in the most money in the history of the tournament,” said Malena Mendez, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward. “A BIG thank you goes out to the Club at Weston Hills for accommodating an early post-golf party where golfers purchased tons of raffle tickets for an array of great prizes. We tremendously appreciated their generosity.”

Approximately 400 golf balls were purchased for a chance to win a cash prize in a closest-to-the-pin contest. Balls were supposed to be dropped on the green from a helicopter, but unfortunately, thwarted because of the inclement weather. The winner was drawn in the clubhouse and Traci Miller took the $1,000 prize. She donated the funds back to the organization in support of scholarships for youth.

The tournament, chaired by Big Brothers Big Sisters’ longtime board member John Corrado, attracted a wealth of sponsors in addition to presenting sponsor Ana G. Méndez University/UGAM. They included: Broward Sheriff’s Office, Chick-fil-A, Coca-Cola, Compass Health, David R. Custin & Associates, DPHI, Franklin Street, GMS Law, PLCC, Hof’s House of Sweets, Hooters, JM Family Enterprises, Miami Dolphins, Miller Construction, Mission BBQ, Mutual of America, Pearl Momma Studio, Perry Ellis, Quinn Pro Quo/Damn Good Hospitality, SCG Team, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Southern Wine & Spirits, Stephens Distributing, Tito’s Vodka, UKG, Upchurch Management, Wells Fargo Advisors and Your Sign Solutions

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County is dedicated to creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Its larger vision is for all youth to achieve their full potential. For more information, call (954) 584-9990 or visit www.bbbsbroward.org

All photos credit of Little’s Photography