Wintry Days Ahead

Friday features a seasonably cool morning, followed by good sun and increasing clouds. Showers will move in on a brisk and gusty breeze during the late morning and early afternoon in advance of a strong cold front. Expect an increasing risk of dangerous rip currents at the Gulf beaches on Friday. Highs on Friday will be near 80 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the mid 70s along the Gulf coast — but temperatures will drop quickly after sunset.

Saturday will bring the return of winter weather. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s — but it will feel quite a bit colder. Look for sunny skies and a chilly breeze. Dangerous rip currents will be a threat at South Florida’s beaches — but it definitely won’t feel like a beach day. Saturday’s highs will top out in the low 60s.

Sunday will feature another cold morning, with lows in the 40s again. Then look for sunny skies and a bit of a warmup. Sunday’s highs will be near 70 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 60s along the Gulf coast.

Martin Luther King Day will see morning lows in the 50s, followed by lots of sun and a few clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for a cool morning, a nice mix of sun and clouds during the day, and a return to more seasonable afternoon temperatures. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.