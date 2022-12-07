Home Weather Seasonable Weather For Florida With Maybe An East Coast Shower Wednesday

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-
Wednesday features mostly sunny skies in the east coast metro area, and we can’t rule out a quick morning shower there.  The Gulf coast will enjoy lots of sun.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains along the Palm Beach County coast, and there’s a moderate rip current risk at the beaches of Miami-Dade and Broward.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the seasonable low 80s.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and an ocean breeze.  The east coast metro area will see a few clouds at times.  Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Friday will feature a nice mix of sun and clouds in the east coast metro area, while it will be sunny again along the Gulf coast.  Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday will be sunny and dry with a cool breeze.  Saturday’s highs will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and near 80 degrees along the Gulf coast.

Sunday’s forecast calls for another sunny December day.  Highs on Sunday will be in the low 80s in the east coast metro area and the upper 70s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low that’s several hundred miles east of the Bahamas has a medium chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical depression in the next couple of days.  After that, it’s expected to merge with a front.  In any case, it will remain in the middle of the Atlantic.

Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

