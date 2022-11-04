Searches For “Powerball 2022” Up 3,500% Amid The Largest Powerball Jackpot

When looking at search volume data for queries related to Powerball, these are the top states and cities
9 in 10 Americans are playing the billion-dollar Powerball, and 1 in 10 believe the jackpot will be claimed, Saturday
The Powerball jackpot soared to $1.6 billion after Wednesday night’s draw wasn’t claimed. The advertised winnings enticed 91% of Americans to play though the actual winner is estimated to take home $745 million if they take the lump sum.
The survey also revealed that:
Nearly 1 in 10 Americans are confident the lottery winnings will be claimed on Saturday, November 5, 2022
71% believe they have a better chance at winning if they picked their numbers, 29% believe the odds were in their favor if they buy random numbers
Nearly 50% of Americans would travel using their Powerball winnings, and over 1 in 4 would quit their job on the spot
The one lucky, overnight millionaire will be faced with a decision: Accept the money in a lump sum or take the cash through an annuity. 74% of Americans will claim a one-time, lump-sum payment while only 26% will take the annuity.
So how do Americans plan to spend their Powerball winnings (if they win)?
Savings – 58%
Travel – 50%
Share it with family & friends – 48%
New car – 45%
Stocks – 42%
New house – 41%
Donate – 38%
Crypto – 34%
Remodel home – 30%
Quit job – 29%
More than 1 in 10 Americans wouldn’t tell anyone they won the billion-dollar lottery