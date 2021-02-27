Scientists Inactivate SARS-CoV-2 By ‘Tricking’ It With Peptides

There have been approximately 28 million COVID-19 cases reported in the United States, with over 500,000 deaths from the disease. And although vaccination programs are in full operation to curb the spread, there is still an urgent need for other ways to prevent COVID-19.

For SARS-CoV-2 to trigger an infection in someone, it must enter the body and attach to ACE2 receptors on cells. These receptors appear throughout the body, including the vascular system, nose and throat, and the brain, with abundant expression in the lungs and small intestines.

The process of infecting cells begins when SARS-CoV-2 enters the body through the nose or mouth. When inside the body, the virus uses its outer spike protein to attach itself to ACE2 receptors on the surface of cells. Once bound to the receptor, the virus begins to fuse into the cell and release its genetic material, instructing the host cell to make new viruses.

SARS-CoV-2 is very proficient at this process due to its ability to bond tightly to ACE2 receptors through its spike proteins. If the immune system does not catch this dangerous activity quickly and attack, SARS-CoV-2 can continue to replicate and destroy cells. Like most pathogens, the combination of cell disruption and damage initiated by the virus and the immune system’s reaction to the invader is what causes the symptoms of COVID-19. Because preventing COVID-19 is more advantageous than treating the disease, finding a way to stop SARS-CoV-2 from binding to cells is crucial. Researchers from The Ohio State University may have discovered a way to interrupt this infection process in or outside of the body, which could slow or inactivate the virus. Their research appears in the journal Bioconjugate Chemistry.