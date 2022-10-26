Scientists Find The Brain Cells That Drive Us To Eat Fat, Sugar

By Annie Lennon — Fact checked by Hannah Flynn

According to the World Health Organization, obesity has almost tripled since 1975.

In 2016, 13% of adults worldwide were classified as obese. Some countries have higher rates of obesity, such as the United States, where 41.9% of people were obese in 2020.

While obesity has multiple possible causes, it is believed to be caused by poor dietary choices and maladaptive eating behavior such as hedonic eating—eating when not hungry—and lack of physical activity.

Obesity, however, is not easily treated with caloric restriction and an exercise routine. When treated this way, the body’s metabolism often counterbalances and restores prior body weight.

Pharmaceutical interventions may eventually prove useful for treating obesity, although many that are currently available cause significant side effects due to the pathways on which they work.

Research seeking to identify brain networks that shape dietary choice and self-control is thus critical for understanding mechanisms to develop new treatment approaches to obesity.

Recently, researchers discovered that a group of neurons in the amygdala—a part of the brain involved in experiencing emotions and decision-making—may also trigger hedonic eating.

The study was published in Nature Neuroscience.

“The identification of the neuronal substrates mediating overeating could provide new molecular targets for devising new anti-obesity treatments,” Alessandro Furlan, assistant professor at the Department of Neuroscience at Karolinska Institutet, Sweden, one of the study’s authors, told Medical News Today.