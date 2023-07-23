Scientists Create A ‘Healthy’ Diet With Ultra-Processed Foods: Here’s Where It Fell Short

By Robby Berman — Fact checked by Hannah Flynn

For the last 20 years, Americans have continually consumed more industrially manufactured foods, growing from 53.5% of their daily calories in 2001 and 2002 to 57% in 2017 to 2018. These foods are often referred to as “ultra-processed foods,” or “UPF.”

There is evidence that these foods are linked to chronic diseases, and — being formulated for flavor, cost, and an extended shelf life — may not provide adequate nutrition.

Scientists at the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) involved in nutritional research were curious to know if a person could meet all the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) strictly from UPF. The researchers have released a study presenting a proof-of-concept seven-day menu.

The menu scored 86 out of 100 points on the Healthy Eating Index (HEI) with 91% of the calories in the diet obtained from UPF. It missed just two nutritional targets: It was high in sodium and low in whole grains.

By comparison, the average American diet scores just 59 on the HEI.

The menu is not an actual recommended meal plan but is instead an experiment and a demonstration of the flexibility of DGA recommendations.

To construct their menu in a way that aligned with current nutritional recommendations, the researchers adapted the MyPyramid menu.

The press release announcing the study highlights that current dietary recommendations are more focused on nutritional content than the degree or type of processing involved and that further research is necessary.

The study is published in Science Direct.