School Superintendent Runcie Is Lucky He Wasn’t Dumped Years Ago

Robert Runcie didn’t need his Harvard education to figure out he had reached the end of his career on Tuesday as Broward School Superintendent.

Despite his comments, Runcie’s resignation wasn’t to give closure to Parkland families who had lost members in the deadly shooting three years ago.

The real reason was basic math.

He needed five of the nine School Board members to back him. When member Donna Korn unexpectedly dropped her long-time support of Runcie, he counted the votes and came up short.

Five against him. Only four supporting him.

He quit.

He could do the math. After all, he went to Harvard.

So don’t believe his pious comments about giving peace to the parents who lost relatives in the Parkland school murders.

Runcie could have quit two years ago if he felt so badly about the Parkland parents. His comments were more shading of the truth by a superintendent who made spin an art form.

Here are some thoughts on Runcie: