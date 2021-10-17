Say Goodbye To Acne With The Perfect Facial

Acne (acne vulgaris) is one of the commonest inflammatory skin conditions, mainly affecting adolescents age 14-19, says a report by ResearchGate. The condition is marked by pimples, excess oil production, and sometimes even cystic breakouts in the skin. Therefore, it must be treated right in the beginning. A non-invasive acne facial at Staten Island in Brooklyn, New York can effectively and safely reduce the signs of the condition or treat it.

What is an Acne Facial Treatment?

It is a targeted skincare facial therapy that addresses the symptoms of acne, repairs the skin and boosts its health using high-tech tools and products. Skincare experts at Staten Island Glam Glow Esthetics recommend avoiding any professional exfoliation procedures or invasive treatments 2 weeks before your facial. Discontinue any at-home exfoliation remedies a few days before your appointment. After treatment, your skin will become more sensitive to the sun. So, sun protection will be applied right away. Reapplication is needed during aftercare.

Keep using gentle, soothing and hydrating products as recommended by your esthetician. Wait for your skin to heal before resuming exfoliation.

What Conditions Can the Facial Treat or Improve?

Acne

Congested pores

Affected pore size and skin texture

Oily skin

Blackheads

What to Expect During an Acne Facial Treatment at NYC?

The facialist will cleanse your skin twice to unclog the pores and purify them. Next, a chemical peel or exfoliating botanical enzyme may be applied. Then you’ll receive a nourishing mask therapy followed by some pampering by finishing products.

The facial treatment may also include high-frequency therapy. It stimulates natural healing and oxygenates the skin using advanced technology.

You may be recommended to receive an LED blue light treatment as well, for further skin rejuvenation.

Benefits of an Acne Facial

Cleansing the skin to remove oil, debris and impurities

Unclogging pores through exfoliation

Reducing inflammation of the skin

Relieving skin irritation

Destroying acne-causing bacteria

Boosting skin hydration

Effectiveness of Acne Facial

According to a study by the National Institute of Health, the effectiveness and safety of acne facials depend on the following factors:

Skin type

Type and severity of acne

Whether it is an at-home or professional facial

The intensity of the facial and its likelihood to irritate your skin

Quality of the products used

Any other medications or products being used by you

To conclude, only high-quality home care products recommended by your esthetician (often in-between visits) may be safe. A trusted skincare clinic at Staten Island that uses safe products and non-invasive non-irritating procedures can ensure the maximum effectiveness of the therapy. Results would include deep skin cleansing and detoxification, and restoration of skin health. Special anti-acne modalities and ingredients can help fight acne bacteria.

How to Maintain Results?

Acne is a persistent condition. So, consider receiving an acne facial at New York every 2-4 weeks in the beginning. As your skin condition improves, a facial every 4-6 weeks can help you maintain the best results.