Saturday Will Be Another Sunny And Breezy Day For Florida

Saturday features lots of sun, a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze, and s few clouds and passing showers in the east coast metro area. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy again. Look for some passing showers along the east coast. Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be sunny with a gentle breeze. Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and breezy conditions, especially in the east coast metro area. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

The tropics are quiet right now. But we’re watching an area northeast of the Bahamas that has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression next week. Whether it does or doesn’t, it will move away from the U.S. coast.