Home Weather Saturday Will Be Another Sunny And Breezy Day For Florida

Saturday Will Be Another Sunny And Breezy Day For Florida

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Saturday features lots of sun, a brisk and sometimes gusty breeze, and s few clouds and passing showers in the east coast metro area.  A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches through Sunday evening.  Highs on Saturday will be in the low 80s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Sunday will be sunny and breezy again.  Look for some passing showers along the east coast.  Sunday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be sunny with a gentle breeze.  Monday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and breezy conditions, especially in the east coast metro area.  Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s along the Gulf coast and the low 80s in the east coast metro area.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for lots of sun again.  Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid-80s.

The tropics are quiet right now.  But we’re watching an area northeast of the Bahamas that has a low chance of developing into a tropical depression next week.  Whether it does or doesn’t, it will move away from the U.S. coast.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR