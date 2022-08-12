Saturday Sun, Showers And Storms For Florida

Saturday features a mix of sun and clouds with periods of showers and storms from the late morning into the afternoon. A moderate risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Highs on Saturday will be near 90 degrees right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and in the sticky low 90s elsewhere In South Florida.

Sunday will bring good sun, some clouds, and maybe a quick storm in the morning. Look for periods of showers and storms, starting in the mid-afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Monday will feature mostly sunny skies alternating with passing showers and storms. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Tuesday will see sunny skies with periods of showers and storms. Look for the rain to start in the mid-afternoon in the east coast metro area and in the morning along the Gulf coast. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for plenty of sun and periods of showers and storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is tracking a low forming off the Louisiana coast. This feature has a low chance of becoming a depression as it drifts toward the Texas coast, but it is expected to bring heavy rain to the region.