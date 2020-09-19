Saturday Sun And Showers For Florida; Watching The Very Busy Tropics

Saturday features good sun to start and periods of showers and a few storms in the afternoon. Look for the bulk of the showers to be in the east coast metro area. An elevated risk of dangerous rip currents remains at the Atlantic beaches. Minor coastal flooding is likely along both the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 90s.

Sunday will see mostly sunny skies to start, followed by widespread showers and storms in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be near 90 degrees.

Monday will be breezy and cloudy with periods of showers and storms as we feel the effects of a weak front. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday will be breezy and sunny, with just the chance of an afternoon shower. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes good sun, clouds at times, and a few passing showers. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.

The tropics remain extremely busy, and we’ve now run out of names on the 2020 Atlantic list. Our latest named storm is Tropical Storm Wilfred, which formed Friday morning from the wave in the eastern Atlantic. At midday on Friday, Wilfred’s maximum sustained winds were 40 miles per hour. Some strengthening is possible, but Wilfred should become a remnant low by early next week.

Hurricane Teddy remains a powerful system. At midday on Friday, Teddy was about 885 miles southeast of Bermuda and had maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. Teddy will make its closest approach to Bermuda on Sunday and is expected to reach the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday.

Tropical Depression # 22 is became Tropical Storm Beta. At midday on Friday, Beta was about 275 miles east-northeast of Tampico, Mexico, and had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour. TS Beta is forecast to move slowly toward the Texas coast during the next several days.

Elsewhere, the non-tropical low is expected to bring gale conditions to Portugal. Extra-Tropical Cyclone Paulette has a low chance of redeveloping some tropical characteristics during the next several days. And a wave emerging into the eastern Atlantic from the African coast has a low chance of becoming a depression in the next few days.