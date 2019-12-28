Saturday Showers

We’ll start to see periods of showers Friday evening, especially in the east coast metro area. Saturday features some sun, some clouds, humid conditions (for late December), and passing showers. Greatest coverage will be along the east coast, where gusty ocean breezes will bring rounds of showers inland. A high risk of dangerous rip currents is in place at the Atlantic beaches at least through Saturday evening. Highs on Saturday will be near 80 degrees.

Sunday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, along with east coast showers on a gusty ocean breeze. Sunday’s highs will be mostly in the upper 70s.

Monday will be drier, with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Monday’s highs will be in the low 80s.

A weak front moves in on Tuesday, bringing a few daytime showers to interrupt the mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s. New Year’s Eve could see a few lingering east coast showers, but we’ll be mostly dry at midnight. Look for temperatures at midnight to be in the mid to upper 60s.

New Year’s Day will feature good sun and a few clouds at times. Highs on Wednesday will be mostly in the mid 70s.