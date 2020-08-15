Saturday Floridians Will See Sun, Showers And Storms

Saturday features a summertime mix of good sun and periods of showers and storms during the afternoon. Highs on Saturday will be in the steamy low 90s.

Sunday will bring lots of sun during the morning and early afternoon, with showers and storms developing during the mid to late afternoon hours. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Monday will see good sun in the morning and showers and storms in spots during the mid to late afternoon. Monday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Tuesday will feature good sun and a few clouds alternating with periods of showers and storms. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Wednesday’s forecast includes some periods of sun along with plenty of showers and a few storms. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s once again.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Josephine is moving to the north of the Leeward Islands. At midday on Friday, Josephine was 575 miles from the islands and had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Elsewhere, the low that was over the Carolinas is now offshore, and it has a medium chance of developing into a subtropical or tropical depression during the next few days as it moves away from the U.S. coast.