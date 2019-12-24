Home Weather Santa Will Bring Nicer Weather

Santa Will Bring Nicer Weather

By
Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
-

Tuesday may start with some clouds and a few showers on the breeze, but skies will be much sunnier as the day progresses.  A brisk breeze will keep the risk of dangerous rip currents at moderate levels at South Florida’s beaches.  Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 70s.  Christmas Eve will be dry and seasonably cool, with midnight temperatures in the 60s.

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play)

Christmas Day will bring lots of sun and a few clouds — a gift of good weather.  Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be mostly dry and comfortable for bargain hunters, and the day will feature good sun and a few clouds.  Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will see a few east coast showers in spots, but mostly we’ll enjoy plenty of sun and a few clouds.  Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.  Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.

Donna Thomas, Meteorologist
Donna Thomas has studied hurricanes for two decades. She holds a PhD in history when her experience with Hurricane Andrew ultimately led her to earn a degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. Donna spent 15 years at WFOR-TV (CBS4 in Miami-Fort Lauderdale), where she worked as a weather producer with hurricane experts Bryan Norcross and David Bernard. She also produced hurricane specials and weather-related features and news coverage, as well as serving as pool TV producer at the National Hurricane Center during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Donna also served as a researcher on NOAA's Atlantic Hurricane Database Reanalysis Project. Donna specializes in Florida's hurricane history.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR