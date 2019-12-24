Santa Will Bring Nicer Weather

Tuesday may start with some clouds and a few showers on the breeze, but skies will be much sunnier as the day progresses. A brisk breeze will keep the risk of dangerous rip currents at moderate levels at South Florida’s beaches. Highs on Tuesday will be mostly in the mid 70s. Christmas Eve will be dry and seasonably cool, with midnight temperatures in the 60s.

Christmas Day will bring lots of sun and a few clouds — a gift of good weather. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Thursday morning will be mostly dry and comfortable for bargain hunters, and the day will feature good sun and a few clouds. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Friday will see a few east coast showers in spots, but mostly we’ll enjoy plenty of sun and a few clouds. Friday’s highs will be in the upper 70s.

Look for a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 70s.