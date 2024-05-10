Sanibel Island Unveils Inaugural Electric Vehicle Charger

As Sanibel continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, the island’s first-ever electric vehicle (EV) charger has now been installed at the SanCap Chamber of Commerce’s Visitor Center. This is a positive move forward in terms of sustainability and one that’s set to play a key role in the protection of the island’s natural ecosystems. Together, Central-Florida-based Optimus Energy Solutions and the Chambers for Innovation & Clean Energy (CICE) covered the cost and installation of the unit.

Two charging points available 24/7

Two parking spots in the chamber parking lot are now marked suitable for EV charging. They’re also open for use around the clock, so locals and visitors to the island can charge their EVs whenever they need. Flexible payment options are also available whether drivers pay by ChargePoint app or credit or debit card.

Notably, Optimus Energy Solutions will be responsible for the maintenance of these charging points for the next decade. “This is an important step for the future of our destination, which offers confidence to drivers of electric vehicles that they will find the infrastructure they need to charge their cars,” says John Lai, chamber President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful for our partners who have worked for several years to make this possible.”

Florida EV ownership on the rise

EV ownership is on the rise throughout Florida. As of January 2024, Florida was home to over 202,000 EVs — the second-highest number of EV registrations in the country, second only to California. Tesla’s Model Y, in particular, is a popular model in Florida (in fact, the Model Y recently became the best-selling car in the world).

In addition to Teslas, other luxury EVs made by the likes of Chevrolet, Porsche, and Mercedes-Benz are also favored by discerning consumers. EVs with long battery ranges are in particularly high demand as drivers want peace of mind they’ll be able to complete their drive comfortably without running out of battery.

Accessible EV charging across Florida

The installation of the new EV charger on Sanibel Island is part of CICE’s ongoing initiative to make EV chargers more accessible to chambers across Florida as a whole. Despite the increasing number of EVs on the road, there’s a notable statewide lack of EV charging stations, and CICE’s efforts are certainly much needed. “More and more Florida residents are choosing to drive electric vehicles and, as such, expanding the infrastructure for EV drivers is vital,” comments CICE Executive Director Ryan Evans. “Bringing this charger online is particularly significant as John and his chamber team have been tremendous partners for us over the years.”

“It was quite an honor to help this community come back in this manner as all of us Floridians felt the pain for Southwest Florida after Ian’s destruction,” says Ben Pauluhn, president of Optimus Energy Solutions. “Hopefully, this brings some relief to the area and showcases why people should come back to Sanibel and Captiva to visit one of our state’s great destinations.”