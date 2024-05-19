Best and Worst Airlines To Take During Memorial Day

By Eric Weisbrot

Memorial Day weekend is one of the year’s busiest travel periods, with millions of Americans taking to the skies for a well-deserved break. This increased flight demand can lead to delays and cancellations, causing frustration for travelers. To help you make informed decisions when booking your Memorial Day travel, we analyzed data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer Report to identify the best and worst airlines to rely on during this hectic holiday weekend.

In this article, we reveal the top-performing airlines, the carriers to avoid, and the best and worst times to fly to minimize the risk of delays. By the end, you’ll be ready to plan the least stressful Memorial Day getaway possible.

Key Takeaways

Flight Delays by Airline

The airlines with the lowest percentage of delays during Memorial Weekend are Hawaiian Airlines (10%), Alaska Airlines (11%), and Delta Air Lines (14%).

The airlines with the highest percentage of delays during Memorial Weekend are Virgin Atlantic (29%), Frontier Airlines (23%), and JetBlue Airways (23%).

Delayed and On-Time Departures by Airport

The airports with the highest percentage of on-time departures during Memorial Day Weekend are: Salt Lake City, UT: SLC (87.5%) Seattle, WA: SEA (86.1%) Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN: MSP (85.8%)

The airports with the highest percentage of delayed departures during Memorial Day Weekend are: San Francisco, CA: SFO (27.8%) Newark, NJ: EWR (23.7%) Boston, MA: BOS (22.6%)



Best and Worst Times To Fly

Methodology

All data was collected from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Air Travel Consumer Report, covering Memorial Day Weekend air travel from 2015-2023. We compared average departure delays among the top 10 commercial airlines. We also analyzed delayed and on-time flight departures from 406 U.S. airports.

