Salmon Recalled In Florida And 10 Other States After Testing Finds Listeria

St. James Smokehouse of Miami, FL, is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4-ounce packages (Product of Scotland) because of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling by the Washington State Department of Agriculture which revealed that the finished product contained the bacteria.

The recalled product was sold and distributed by St. James via distributors between February and June 2022. The recalled product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin as well as Safeway Washington State stores.

Recalled product:

St. James Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon (Product of Scotland), 4oz packages, bearing lot# 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

As of Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 no illnesses have been reported.

If consumers have products matching the above description and lot# in their possession, they should dispose of it immediately or return it to the store for a full refund.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.