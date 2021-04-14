Salmon Patties (Video Recipe)

Salmon Patties (aka salmon cakes) are an easy way to make dinner, and will quickly become your favorite recipe to make. We make them few times a month, as they are healthy, tasty, and ready in less than 30 minutes. Every time we have our friends over, the most requested dish on the menu are these patties. We make them so often, that we always have some extra salmon in the freezer. In case we have spontaneous guests over, we better be prepared for their favorite dish!

Another reason to love them is that they can be very versatile. You can mix them with your favorite ingredients, or veggies, so the mix and match possibilities are endless. If you are a cheese lover, you can add some cheese into the mix. Also, if you enjoy a spicier kick, just add some jalapeño.

Serve them with your favorite dip, tartar sauce or just enjoy them as is. Whichever mix you prefer, they are guaranteed to be a huge hit. The patties always come out juicy, tender and very flavorful!

How long do salmon patties take to cook?

They are the perfect dish to cook when you have limited time. Once you have all the ingredients ready, they cook in about 10 minutes (5 minutes on each side). In a skillet, with some canola or vegetable oil, fry the patties for about 4-5 minutes per side, or until they have a nice golden color.

Once cooked, remove them from the skillet and place on a paper towel covered tray to rest for few minutes and absorb the oils. Serve with your favorite dip, tartar sauce or just enjoy them as is! They are also great served with buns, hamburger style.

How to make the best salmon patties?

Since we use fresh salmon, the first step would be to bake it prior to making the patties.