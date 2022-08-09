Saharan Dust is Back Over Florida Wednesday; Keeping Watch On The Tropics

Wednesday features the return of Saharan dust to dry us out. Look for lots of hot and hazy sun. A few showers and maybe a storm could develop near the Gulf coast. The east coast metro area will see a warm and gusty ocean breeze along with an elevated risk of dangerous rip currents. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.

Thursday will bring lots of sun and a few afternoon showers and storms in spots. A gusty ocean breeze will continue in the east coast metro area. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday will feature plenty of sun until some showers and storms develop in the mid to late afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, with showers and storms moving in during the mid afternoon. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies alternating with showers and storms. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the low 90s along the Gulf coast.

In the tropics, the low in the eastern Atlantic appears to be having a hard time getting organized, even before it moves into an area that’s hostile to tropical development. The National Hurricane Center now gives the wave a low chance of becoming a depression in the next five days.