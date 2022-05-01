Safe Bathing Tips for Seniors at Home

The shower and bathtub are places of comfort where we wash our bodies and relax. But these areas also present certain dangers, such as slipping, falling, or hitting our heads. Seniors and older adults are more susceptible to injury from falls in the shower or bath, but safety measures will help them enjoy their time washing up.

Use Rubber Matts

Rubber mats allow for added grip when the floor is slippery or your feet are wet. Seniors will have no trouble installing or using the mats in their bathroom; these mats usually have features on the bottom that make them stick to the floor’s surface.

Placing a rubber mat inside the tub will help seniors stand or sit without risk of slipping. The mats will remain in place and create a platform on which an individual can stand to prevent a dangerous fall at home.

Install Safety Rails on the Walls

Installing safety along the length of the bathtub will give seniors an easier time getting in and out of the tub. The safety rail is a great safety measure that will allow for the safest bathing for seniors at home. The safety rail will also give seniors something to grab onto if they fall while showering.

Implement a Removable Showerhead

Reaching up to adjust a shower head is annoying and puts seniors at risk of slipping. A removable showerhead is a versatile option for the safest bathing for seniors at home.

The nozzle of the showerhead will direct water wherever you spray it, allowing you the flexibility to spray the water in hard-to-reach areas such as your back or underneath your feet. It is a good idea to also use a shower chair while showering so that you may rest.

Hang Products Low to the Ground

Some showers have shelves that hold soaps, hair care products, and loofahs. These shelves are generally tall and may require you to reach to grab products, which is tiring for seniors. Hanging items low to the ground will make them easier to access, allowing you to bathe or shower more quickly.

Bathing is a calming and therapeutic activity that everyone should be able to enjoy. Seniors will have an easier time in the bath with more safety measures.